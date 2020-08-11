Neil Young Spends $20,000 To Eliminate Facebook And Google Logins To His Website

Neil Young will pay any expense to separate his content from entities like Facebook and Google.

Young, 74, is spending $20,000 to eliminate Facebook and Google logins to his Archives website. The legendary musician was implored to drop five-figures because of policies regarding the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” part of his announcement reads. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we cannot condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.” His issues with Google are not addressed in the announcement.

“The money we are spending to get out of this mess is designed to make it as easy as possible for our valued Facebook users to log in simply and securely to NYA without the social media platform involved in any way,” he added. “It is in keeping with what we have been maintaining re: the irresponsible social media platform for the past two years.”

This is far from the first time Young put down money to stand by his principles. He sued U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign for playing Young’s songs without permission.

He also once spent hundreds of thousands recalling an album because he did not like the mix.