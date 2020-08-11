Beyoncé Surprises ‘Black Is King’ Fan With Sweet Phone Call

Beyoncé has the ultimate surprise for a young “Black Is King” fan.

The icon, 38, made a phone call to Tshepang after watching her reaction to her new visual album for Disney+.

It all started when Tshepang’s aunt, Rea Khoetha, posted a video of the youngster crying over the film, calling it “so beautiful.”

“Guys my niece’s reaction to #BlackisKing,” Khoetha shared to Twitter. “Like this is how @Beyoncé is making our Black generation feel. Just filled with pride, the joy and the beauty of being Black.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Shows Stunning New Looks From Visual Album ‘Black Is King’

Guys my nieces reaction to #BlackisKing 😭😭😭😭 Like this is how @Beyonce is making our black generation feel.

Just filled with pride, the joy and the beauty of being Black 💕 pic.twitter.com/aIfQIxM4eC — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 2, 2020

After the video gained attention on social media, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson reposted it and arranged a special phone call between Tshepang and Queen Bey.

“This has me in tears,” Knowles-Lawson wrote in a post shared to Instagram. “It makes all the stress and worry, all the haters, and negativity that was put out there to try to destruct, tear down and deter from her intentions. But this video makes it all worthwhile! This is the message that Beyoncé worked so hard to convey, I prayed hard that the message would get through and that little Black girls everywhere could see the beauty that is in our Black people and our culture and our ancestors. She is beautiful and so is this!”

Following the special phone call, Khoetha shared an update revealing Tshepang and Beyoncé connected.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Co-Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming

“I posted A little girl crying soo hard after seeing ‘Black Is King’ and saying it was so beautiful!” she wrote in a new post. “Beyoncé called her and talked to her! She was so happy! This movie of videos, especially ‘Brown Skin Girl’ touched so many girls , and women as well!!! I was so happy she called her in Africa without me asking her.”

“I really spoke to Beyoncé,” Rea tweeted, later adding, “NDA is a real thing. But basically she just wanted to personally thank my niece for such a beautiful reaction to her love letter to Africa. She also wanted to tell her how gorgeous she is and tell her quote ‘You are my gift.'”

I really spoke to Beyonce 😭 pic.twitter.com/yFTneuExxO — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 8, 2020

“Black Is King” is now streaming on Disney+.