‘Supernatural’ Stars Advocate For Voting With Cory Booker And MJ Hegar

The cast of “Supernatural” are joining the list of celebrities expressing their right to vote.

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins caught up with senator Cory Booker and Texas senatorial candidate MJ Hegar over Zoom. It turns out Booker and Hegar are big “Supernatural” fans. Booker is particularly committed and has watched the series through twice.

The “Supernatural” stars expressed how important it was for people to vote. They also dished a little bit on the long-awaited series finale.

“There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we’re shooting now,” Ackles told Booker. “We’ve had to accommodate a pandemic.”

The 15th and final season of “Supernatural” is expected to conclude later this year.