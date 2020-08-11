Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Buy A Home In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have themselves a home in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secretly bought a new home in Santa Barbara, California last month, according to a source that confided in Page Six.

Harry and Markle “have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July. They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves. This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the U.K.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares Powerful Message About Voting

“This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up [son] Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age,” the source continued.

“This is the first home either of them has ever owned,” the source said. “It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in.”

“They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy,” the source concluded. “This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Sends Her ‘Gratitude’ To Those Raising Funds For Camfed

Santa Barbara is one of the wealthiest communities in the U.S.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a Sussex spokesperson told Page Six. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”

“One thing to know on background, which is very important — Frogmore is owned by the Queen not by taxpayers,” a Sussex spokesperson told ET Canada. “And the renovation was paid for by the Sovereign Grant, not taxpayer dollars.”