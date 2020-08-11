Canada’s Roberta Battagli Earns ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer With Her Incredible Vocals

Roberta Battaglia and her golden voice earned her a rare Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent”.

Battaglia, 10, was the only act on Tuesday’s episode of “AGT” to earn a Golden Buzzer. The one-of-a-kind singer performed a striking cover of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.

Battaglia’s visibly nervous appearance was sharply contrasted by her powerful, pitch-perfect performance. Fellow Canadian Howie Mandel applauded Battaglia’s efforts and said she has a chance to win the whole season.

The young Canadian made a stunning debut at the “AGT” auditions. Her cover of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” caught everyone off-guard and earned her another Golden Buzzer.