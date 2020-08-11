Canada’s Roberta Battaglia Wows ‘AGT’ Judges Once Again With Her Incredible Vocals

Roberta Battaglia, who previously nabbed a Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent”, wowed the judges once again during Tuesday’s episode.

The one-of-a-kind singer, 10, performed a striking cover of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.

Battaglia’s visibly nervous appearance was sharply contrasted by her powerful, pitch-perfect performance. Fellow Canadian Howie Mandel applauded Battaglia’s efforts and said she has a chance to win the whole season.

“I want her to win!” her Golden Buzzer mentor Sofia Vergara said, according to GoldDerby.

“You have a special place in my heart,” she added. “It was my first day at work [when I pressed my Golden Buzzer]. I cannot believe how spectacular you sing. It’s like, I think the world is gonna open up for you after this experience.”

The young Canadian made a stunning debut at the “AGT” auditions. Her cover of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” caught everyone off-guard.