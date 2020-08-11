Stephen Boss Addresses ‘Ellen’ Drama: ‘There’s Been Love And There Will Continue To Be Love’

Stephen Boss is saying what he can about the allegations surrounding “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The popular daytime talk show is under an internal investigation amid accusations of a toxic work environment rife with bullying and racism. “Ellen” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss broke his silence in an interview with Us Weekly.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” he shared. “Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love.”

“I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly,” Boss added. “There’s been love and there’ll will continue to be love.”

DeGeneres is expected to return to host season 18 of the program on Sept. 9.