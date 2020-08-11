Kelly Clarkson Calls Arthur Williams’ Story ‘An Incredible Testimony’

Kelly Clarkson is thrilled to fill in for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” and even more excited to see Arthur Williams perform.

Clarkson applauded Williams’ moving cover of Steve Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today”. Williams performed the song in front of “AGT” judges Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and fill-in judge Clarkson.

“Thank you so much for that, your story is an incredible testimony, it’s powerful,” Clarkson told Williams. “You did a really great job.”

In 1983, a 22-year-old Williams was wrongly convicted of aggravated rape and attempted murder in Louisiana. The fingerprint evidence did not match him, and witnesses placed him at home, but he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He was released from prison in March 2019 after serving more than 36 years.