Shaquira McGrath Blows ‘AGT’ Judges Away With Rascal Flatts Cover

Shaquira McGrath is ready for the big leagues.

McGrath commanded absolute attention when she stepped to the “America’s Got Talent” quarter-finals stage on Tuesday. McGrath delivered an impassioned cover of “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts.

The singer exhibited impressive control and depth as she nailed both high and low notes. Her performance earned her a standing ovation from two judges: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

“Breathtaking. Can you please sing more? I love it. Fantastic. It’s like you put your soul in every song that you sing. It’s like magic,” said Vergara. “That’s a hard song to sing. America needs to know that right now. There is nowhere to breathe,” added guest judge Kelly Clarkson.