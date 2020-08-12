Orlando Bloom Can’t Wait For Katy Perry To Give Birth To A ‘Little Daddy’s Girl’

Katy Perry is reportedly due to give birth at any moment and Orlando Bloom can’t wait.

Bloom appeared on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, where he told Jimmy Fallon: “I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl. I hope she’s gonna love me as much as I love her,” the actor laughed.

“That daddy girl thing, that love of your life thing is right round there, you know?”

Bloom also showed off some of the results of the LEGO hobby he and his nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, picked up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star then spoke about his movies “The Outpost” and “Retaliation”, both of which are based on true stories. See more in the clip below.