Late-Night Hosts React To Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris For His VP

Joe Biden has his vice-presidential pick, and the late-night hosts are having their say.

The Democratic nominee for U.S. president announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday night, just in time for Stephen Colbert to give his thoughts on Global’s “The Late Show”.

“Trump’s gonna have a hard time deciding how exactly to be racist about her,” Colbert joked, referring to Harris’ Black and Southeast Asian background.

He added that Trump would have to demand to see “both of her birth certificates.”

On “The Late Late Show”, host James Corden joked about Trump’s new nickname for Harris.

“He’s gone with ‘Phoney Kamala’,” Corden remarked. “That’s such a terrible nickname. I honestly thought it would be a better nickname than ‘Phoney Kamala’.”

He added, “He must have just been all out of options.”

Jimmy Fallon addressed the big news on “The Tonight Show”, talking about the historic nature of Harris’s nominations and her background as a child immigrant.

“It’s an inspiring story unless you’re Trump. Then it’s a Stephen King novel,” Fallon said.

Kamala Harris Is Biden’s VP Pick Did Joe Biden pick Kamala Harris just so she can’t dust his ass in public again? Who knows, but congrats to the first Black woman on a major party ticket. Posted by The Daily Show on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

On “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah noted that Biden’s pick comes after last year’s Democratic primaries, when Harris called out Barack Obama’s former veep for his record on school desegregation.

“I’ve got to say, I’m impressed that Joe picked Kamala even after she destroyed him at that debate,” Noah said. “In fact, part of me thinks he only picked her so she could never dust his a** in public again. This isn’t a VP pick, it’s an insurance policy.”

The host also joked that Harris’ background as California’s top prosecutor actually makes her uniquely appealing to Trump’s base.

“Crafty Kamala, spent her whole career locking up criminals and filling up California’s jails,” he said, imitating Trump. “She’s even friends with cops. Oh God, that actually sounds pretty cool. Mike, is it too late to change you?”

