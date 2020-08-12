Joey King Explains Why She Deleted Tweet About Ex Jacob Elordi Watching ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

Joey King got her ex’s permission to call him out on Twitter.

With “The Kissing Booth 2” out on Netflix, King’s ex-boyfriend and co-star Jacob Elordi made waves when he claimed in an interview that he had not watched the film but the actress saw right through it.

“I said, ‘Jacob watched it. He’s capping,’ which, ‘capping’ means lying,” the actress told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show this week. “I heard the term ‘capping’ on TikTok and Twitter and Instagram, through friends, and I was like, ‘I guess this is the new thing.’ Apparently it’s not. It’s something I should not have used as a white person. I took it down… two accounts on Twitter called me out for it, that’s why I deleted it. People thought it was because I was like, ‘Oh no I shouldn’t have said that about him,’ so I deleted it because of that.”

She continued, “The tweet was a jovial thing. It wasn’t to be mean—it really wasn’t. I know the ‘The Kissing Booth’ fans they are always so curious about that tension of sorts and so I was like I’m just going to, I know they will appreciate it and that’s who it was for.”

King also revealed that she actually asked Elordi before tweeting.

“I did get his permission to tweet it so that was fine,” she said. “He had a good sense of humour about that tweet, for sure.”

Also in the interview, King looked back on the deal she made with co-star Patricia Arquette while filming the drama series “The Act”.

“Her and I had this honour system,” she said. “But about four days into shooting the first episode, she had just done a couple of takes of a closeup of her, and she turned around and looked at me and was like, ‘Hey, was that okay?'”

King recalled telling her, “Obviously it was okay, you’re Patricia Arquette.”

Arquette then made King promise her that they would be honest with each other about whether their performances in a scene were good enough.