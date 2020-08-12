Luke Bryan Celebrates His Roots In New ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ Music Video

Luke Bryan is celebrating his smalltown roots in the new music video for “Born Here Live Here Die Here”.

The nostalgic song — the title track off his newly released seventh studio album — sees Bryan paying homage to his hometown of Leesburg, Georgia.

The lyrics include “Born here, live here, die here / From the roots, to the boots, to the lay me down suit / Yeah, I’m gonna be proud to be right here / Just like my daddy, and his daddy did too.”

RELATED: Luke Bryan Reveals Reason He Almost Didn’t Put ‘Build Me A Daddy’ On His New Album

The three-and-a-half-minute visuals include cameos from many of Bryan’s close professional friends, including his “American Idol” co-workers Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry, as well as his longtime friend and fellow country music star Reba McEntire.

Bryan’s wife Caroline Boyer and their two kids also accompany the singer on his massive arena tour and enjoy some downtime fishing.

Fans can watch the music video for “Born Here Live Here Die Here” above.