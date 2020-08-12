Kelly Clarkson Takes On Willie Nelson’s ‘Always On My Mind’

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it country.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens with the Willie Nelson classic “Always On My Mind”.

Originally released by Gwen McCrae in 1972 and recorded by several artists, including Elvis Presley, Nelson’s version from 1982 would take home three Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Best Country Song, and Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Clarkson performed the hit isolated at home while accompanied by her house band, who actually gathered on the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The “Voice” coach has also covered Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.