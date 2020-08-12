Stevie Nicks Compares America’s Coronavirus Crisis To ‘American Horror Story’ In Candid Journal Entry

Stevie Nicks is begging her fellow Americans to wear masks.

On Tuesday, the iconic Fleetwood Mac musician shared a public journal entry on the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the U.S.

“We still have our freedom. But we don’t have much time,” she wrote, noting that between July 29 and August 10 alone, 22,035 Americans had died from COVID-19.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” Nicks added. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old.”

The singer then noted that the crisis reminded her of the season of “American Horror Story” she starred in.

“What’s going on in our country now is a real ‘American Horror Story.’ Nobody is leading us,” she wrote. “Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from — ‘Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and follow the rules and not party’ — we will never get rid of the virus.”

Calling out people who choose not to wear masks, Nicks wrote, “The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are… It’s just looking for a victim. And you don’t have much time…”