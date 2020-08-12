‘AGT’: Sofia Vergara Holds Brett Loudermilk’s Life In Her Hands As She Joins Him Onstage For Terrifying Act

Sofia Vergara was terrified on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” as Brett Loudermilk brought her up on stage once again.

Loudermilk first got Heidi Klum to sign a card, which came into play later in the performance.

The showman then poked fun at Vergara, whom he had invited on stage to assist with his sword-swallowing stunt during a previous audition.

This time though, things got even more serious as he asked her to fire a crossbow at a pack of cards that were in his mouth.

After Vergara eventually shot, Loudermilk then used the arrow to pull Klum’s card out of his throat.

See the “Modern Family” star whimper and beg someone else to take her place in the above clip.