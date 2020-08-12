Mark Consuelos Jokes He And Kelly Ripa Are Going To Be ‘Naked All The Time’ Once Their Kids Move Out

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talk family life in a new interview with People.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 49, who celebrated 24 years of marriage this year, are parents to daughter Lola, 19, and sons Joaquin, 17, and Michael, 23.

Consuelos jokes, “Rob Lowe says that once your kids leave, you pretty much never put clothes on ever again; you’re just naked all the time.”

On a more serious note, Ripa says of parenthood: “As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom… and hopefully fewer nerves.”

She adds of going into parenthood, “I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping.

“My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons.”

“But Lola has taught me so much about being a modern-day woman, and it really gives me hope – her generation really supports each other,” Ripa shares.

“Riverdale” actor Consuelos says of his daughter, “As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit. Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.”