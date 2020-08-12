‘AGT’: Double Dragon Deliver An Explosive Musical Mashup In Season’s First Live Episode

Singing twin sisters Andrea and Irene Ramos — known collectively as Double Dragon — performed on Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”, delivering a pre-taped performance that mashed up “Bang Bang” (by Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande) and DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki”.

During a high-energy performance on what appeared to be the movie set of a western, the sisters were attired in glittery silver cowgirl outfits.

They served up some sizzling dance moves with pyrotechnics all around them, as judge Sofia Vergara grooved along in her seat.

When the sisters were brought to the stage for judgment, Howie Mandel admitted he’s critiquing them on their outsized personalities than their singing, suggesting they’d be great in a sitcom.

Vergara concurred, offering the idea that they should be the focus of a reality show.

Take a look back at the twins’ first audition that made them contenders in this season’s competition.