Donald Trump Calls Bill Maher A ‘Jerk’ And Says He ‘Looks Terrible, Exhausted, Gaunt & Weak’

Donald Trump has a bone to pick with Bill Maher.

On Wednesday morning, the president of the United States bashed the “Real Time” host on Twitter: “He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt and weak,” and called him a “jerk.”

Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

The tweet was apparently in reaction to a segment Maher did on an episode last week in which he held a fake funeral for Trump, imagining what a proper eulogy for him might be.

I thought, maybe if Trump could hear what a eulogy for him would sound like, maybe that would give him some insight into himself – so I prepared a modest example for him. #TrumpEulogy #FakeFuneral #FlyWhinyLittleBitchFly👼 pic.twitter.com/ExlTJXcafL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 8, 2020

“The only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that neither party wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” Maher joked in the monologue.