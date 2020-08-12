Donald Trump Calls Bill Maher A ‘Jerk’ And Says He ‘Looks Terrible, Exhausted, Gaunt & Weak’

By Corey Atad.

YouTube
YouTube

Donald Trump has a bone to pick with Bill Maher.

On Wednesday morning, the president of the United States bashed the “Real Time” host on Twitter: “He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt and weak,” and called him a “jerk.”

RELATED: Late-Night Hosts React To Idea Of Putting Donald Trump On Mount Rushmore

The tweet was apparently in reaction to a segment Maher did on an episode last week in which he held a fake funeral for Trump, imagining what a proper eulogy for him might be.

RELATED: John Legend Takes Swipe At Donald Trump: ‘He’s Been A Bigot His Entire Life’

“The only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that neither party wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” Maher joked in the monologue.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP