Brian Cox Is The Only ‘Succession’ Cast Member Who Knows What Happens In Season 3

Brian Cox made a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to talk about the third season of “Succession”, coming soon to HBO.

Production on the show, like that of most TV series, has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no official start at all because we’re still in a state of confusion about it,” Cox admitted, revealing production may get underway in “possibly November.”

RELATED: With ‘Succession’ Shut Down, Brian Cox Takes On Other Roles

Host Jess Cagle noted that Cox, during a roundtable interview with the cast, “dropped this bomb” that he knew what was going to happen in the show’s third season — and was the only member of the cast who had been told.

His co-stars were shocked to find out about Cox’s knowledge of the third season’s plot, but he said he has no intention of spilling the beans.

“They will never, never, never know until we start,” Cox declared.

RELATED: Brian Cox Recalls Being ‘Touched Up’ By Princess Margaret When He Was 23

According to Cox, he met with “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong right before the pandemic shutdown and was offered a sneak peek at the third season’s story.

“It’s jolly thrilling, that’s all I can say,” Cox teased. “There are many more twists and turns to come, like you could never imagine.”