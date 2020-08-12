Jamie Lee Curtis Admits She Completely Freaked Out Over Toilet Paper At The Start Of The Pandemic

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the unfortunate people left without toilet paper at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis spoke to James Corden on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show”, insisting she’s a “prepper” and “you come to me in an emergency.” Nevertheless, she was not prepared for this situation.

The actress explained how she was due to shoot a movie in Canada for three months when lockdown was declared.

“So now I’m at home with my husband and the one thing I hadn’t checked was if we had enough toilet paper,” she said.

Curtis shared, “James, it became an obsession that was crazy town. To the point where I went to a local market, obviously completely covered, everybody was terrified of each other,” adding her dreams then came true when she noticed they were keeping TP behind the counter.

Curtis explained how she was told she could get two rolls at a time when making a purchase, getting incredibly excited as she recalled the joyous occasion.

“I’m a really calm person and I’m really good in an emergency but that undid me,” she told Corden.

See more in the clip above.