Robin Williams’ Son Zak Shares Tribute To His Father On The Anniversary Of His Death

Six years later and Robin Williams is still deeply missed.

On Tuesday, to mark the anniversary of his father’s death, Williams’ son Zak shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Dad, today marks six years since your passing,” Zak wrote. “Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!”

Earlier in the week, Williams’ daughter Zelda also paid tribute in a post on Twitter.

“It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss,” Zelda wrote. “As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.”