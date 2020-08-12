Ruby Rose Explains Why Vulnerability Is Her True Superpower

Ruby Rose has a unique definition of strength.

The former “Batwoman” star is on the new cover of Shape magazine, opening up about the importance of being vulnerable.

“The strongest part of me isn’t my tattoos or shaved head or being outspoken or playing a superhero or being in action films. Vulnerability — that’s true strength. I know I need to be vulnerable if I’m getting defensive,” she says. “I have to take a breath and say, ‘Hold on. What is the fear? Is it that you want to be liked? Are you worried you’ll be taken the wrong way?’ When I determine what the fear is, I can come to the issue with love and an open mind and let the rest melt away.”

Rose also explains why giving back is a core part of her ethos.

“As a kid, people gave to help my mum and me survive, so we could have food on the table and she could go to university. I did volunteer work,” she says. “I was in a church choir, and we would sing at nursing homes. Whether it’s working with [the LGBTQ advocacy group] GLAAD, teaching English in Laos, or building things in Kenya, I love to give back.”

Describing herself as a workaholic, Rose also adds, “Having finished ‘Batwoman’, I want to spend time re-centring, growing, reflecting, and becoming stronger. I’m a workaholic. I needed to ask, What do I wanna do? I’ll go where I feel happy and nourished and purposeful.”