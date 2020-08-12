Comedian Michael Yo Entertains ‘AGT’ Judges By Recalling The Birth Of His First Child

Comedian Michael Yo returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage for Tuesday’s live episode.

For his latest routine, Yo recalled being in the delivery room for the birth of his first child, son Oliver (named after Yo’s dad).

One of the things he learned from the experience “is how useless men are in the delivery room,” he explained.

“My wife is there giving birth to an eight-pound baby boy, and I’m standing there going, ‘Push! Push!’ Like what’s she gonna do? Suck the baby back in?” Yo joked.

Yo’s return to “AGT” had a dramatic backstory. According to a pre-taped segment in Tuesday’s episode, Yo revealed he contracted COVID-19 after his initial “AGT” audition.

“My life did change after ‘AGT,’ but not in the way I thought it was gonna change,” he explained, recalling how he told his wife he “didn’t feel good. I had a fever, about 101. I just couldn’t breathe anymore. My wife immediately called 9-1-1. I’m lying on the kitchen floor gasping for air. She’s screaming, my son’s crying. The ambulance shows up and he puts his hand on the window. I walk over to it and I put my hand on it, and then they take me away. They roll me in the ICU. The doctor says, ‘You’ve got COVID.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna make it, right?’ And she goes, ‘We’re gonna try our best.’ My biggest fear when I was in there, it wasn’t dying — it was my kids not knowing how much I really loved them.”

Revealing he “fought hard,” Yo shared the words of encouragement his wife offered.

“She said, ‘Baby, you’re here for a reason. You’re here to make people laugh. You’re here to make people come together.’ And that’s why I want to be on the biggest stage with the best talent in the world,” he said. “To show people that a comedian can win this thing.”