Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby This Summer

Ed Sheeran is reportedly expecting his first baby with wife Cherry Seaborn this summer.

The singer, 29, and his other half, 28, who met at school, are said to have kept the exciting news under wraps during lockdown.

Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in 2018, but are known to keep their relationship private.

After the Sun first reported the news, Us Weekly then said a source told them: “They are keeping details of the baby’s sex and due date just to family until after the baby is born, which will be soon.

“Ed will make a great dad. He loves kids, and he built his big home in Suffolk, [England], with the plan to start a family.”

The mom-to-be was pictured back in March in photos obtained by the Daily Mail showing off what was thought to be a small baby bump.

The news comes after Sheeran, who recently credited Seaborn for him now leading a much healthier lifestyle, announced he was taking another break from social media back in December.

The couple began dating back in 2015, before announcing their engagement in January 2018. They married in secret later that year at his estate in Framlingham, U.K.

ET Canada has contacted Sheeran’s rep for comment.