‘The Office’ Star Leslie David Baker Targeted By Racist Trolls After Launching ‘Uncle Stan’ Spin-Off Kickstarter

Actor Leslie David Baker is well known to fans of “The Office” for his hilarious portrayal of grumpy Dunder Mifflin sales rep Stanley Hudson.

Last month, Baker announced he’d launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a new “Office” spin-off, “Uncle Stan”, in which the now-retired character is called to Los Angeles to help his nephew, who’s overwhelmed by running a combination motorcycle/flower shop while raising two kids.

Since the launch, the Kickstarter has exceeded the $400,000 goal to film a pilot, which will then be shopped around to networks and streaming platforms when completed.

While Baker’s efforts drew the interest of the beloved sitcom’s fans, he also revealed experiencing some racist attacks.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Baker shared screenshots of some of the ugly comments sent his way by racist trolls, replete with multiple uses of the N-word and, even more horrifying, photos of actual lynchings of Black men.

“For those of you who don’t believe racism is still alive in the world… here’s the proof,” he wrote in the caption.

“Our goal has simply been to entertain and give the fans a quality series. These rants are evidence that there is still a great deal of work that needs to be done here in America regarding racism,” he added.

Bigotry and hate will not be allowed to [eradicate] art or Black people,” he concluded. “Enough said.”

Following the launch of the Kickstarter, Baker spoke with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil about the potential spin-off.