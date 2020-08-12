Machine Gun Kelly Says His Workouts Help Him Train For High-Energy Concerts

Machine Gun Kelly is sharing his fitness secrets inside the September issue of Men’s Health.

The rapper brings fans behind-the-scenes of his workouts with Los Angeles-based trainer Nic Shimonek, which help to power his high-energy concert performances.

RELATED: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Head Bang To His New Song After Brian Austin Green Shade

“I have no desire to be just a muscly version of myself,” the rapper tells the magazine. “It’s the moments onstage that will define my live-performance legacy.”

Five days a week, the 30-year-old musician works with Shimonek, who is also trainer to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

On finding Shimonek, Kelly says, “The universe, I trust it. If it leads me to click on somebody’s name, there has to be a reason.”

The rapper also tells Men’s Health his back and chest tattoos play a part in why he wants to be in such good shape: “The more I see pictures of my back, the more I want to add muscle to it to change the landscape of how it looks over time.”

RELATED: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Confirm Romance: ‘Waited For Eternity To Find You Again’

Fans can see Machine Gun Kelly’s full workout regimen below.

THE WARMUP:

1. Adductor Rockback w/T-Spine Rotation (3 sets of 30 sec. per side)

2. Staggered-Stance Squat (10 reps per side)

3. 10 Pushups with Shoulder Tap

4. Three-Way Hip Flexor Stretch (9 reps each way per side)

THE WORKOUT:

1. Staggered-Stance Deadlift (3 sets of 8 reps per side)

2. Incline Bench Press (3 sets of 8 reps)

3. Med Ball Throw + Boxing (5 rounds of 30 sec. per side)

4. Jammer Row (3 sets of 12 reps)

Check out the rapper’s full Men’s Health interview here.