Machine Gun Kelly Says His Workouts Help Him Train For High-Energy Concerts

By Katie Colley.

Machine Gun Kelly is sharing his fitness secrets inside the September issue of Men’s Health.

The rapper brings fans behind-the-scenes of his workouts with Los Angeles-based trainer Nic Shimonek, which help to power his high-energy concert performances.

RELATED: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Head Bang To His New Song After Brian Austin Green Shade

“I have no desire to be just a muscly version of myself,” the rapper tells the magazine. “It’s the moments onstage that will define my live-performance legacy.”

Five days a week, the 30-year-old musician works with Shimonek, who is also trainer to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

On finding Shimonek, Kelly says, “The universe, I trust it. If it leads me to click on somebody’s name, there has to be a reason.”

The rapper also tells Men’s Health his back and chest tattoos play a part in why he wants to be in such good shape: “The more I see pictures of my back, the more I want to add muscle to it to change the landscape of how it looks over time.”

RELATED: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Confirm Romance: ‘Waited For Eternity To Find You Again’

Fans can see Machine Gun Kelly’s full workout regimen below.

THE WARMUP:
1. Adductor Rockback w/T-Spine Rotation (3 sets of 30 sec. per side)
2. Staggered-Stance Squat (10 reps per side)
3. 10 Pushups with Shoulder Tap
4. Three-Way Hip Flexor Stretch (9 reps each way per side)

THE WORKOUT:
1. Staggered-Stance Deadlift (3 sets of 8 reps per side)
2. Incline Bench Press (3 sets of 8 reps)
3. Med Ball Throw + Boxing (5 rounds of 30 sec. per side)
4. Jammer Row (3 sets of 12 reps)

Check out the rapper’s full Men’s Health interview here.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP