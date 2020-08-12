Meghan Markle’s Friend Jessica Mulroney Posts For The First Time Since Scandal: ‘Everything Fell Apart’

Jessica Mulroney has returned to social media after taking a step back following her white privilege scandal in June. The 40-year-old Canadian stylist and TV personality posted a video celebrating the 10th birthday of her twin sons, Brian and John, along with her husband, Ben Mulroney.

“Happy 10th to my twin babies. My incredible family has had to witness their mom in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart,” Mulroney captioned the clip. “They deserve the best birthday 🎂. Only up from here.”

Mulroney’s problems started in June when influencer Sasha Exeter said Mulroney “took offense” to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Exeter added that Mulroney used her “textbook white privilege” to send her a “threat in writing.”

Mulroney later apologized on Instagram saying she was “stepping back from social media” and planned to “use this time to reflect, learn and listen.”

The scandal caused Mulroney’s CTV show, “I Do, Redo”, to be cancelled and for her work as a contributor on “Good Morning America” to end. Her husband, Ben, stepped down from his anchor role on CTV’s “Your Morning”.

A source close to Meghan Markle, Mulroney’s longtime friend, previously told ET that it was “painful” to learn that one of her best friends could have made such “misguided and insensitive comments.”

The source added that Markle felt Mulroney was “so tone-deaf while using her privilege to bully Sasha Exeter.”

Mulroney is a longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex and was featured prominently in the new tell-all book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Following the scandal, the duchess has stepped back from her friendship with Mulroney.

“She’s distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive,” a source previously told ET. “[Meghan’s friends have been] concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand. That’s something [Prince] William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends.”

