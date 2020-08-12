Jason Derulo Admits He Had High Hopes For ‘Cats’: ‘I Thought It Was Gonna Change The World’

Jason Derulo was excited to make his big-screen debut in “Cats” before it flopped.

The singer, 30, who starred as Rum Tum Tugger in the Tom Hopper-directed adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, hoped the flick would be a huge hit.

In a candid chat with The Telegraph, Derulo said, “For the longest time, I was trying to figure out what’s the perfect first role. ‘Cats’ checked all the boxes. You can’t get a more start-studded cast, you don’t get a more respected director than an Oscar winner, and Rum Tum Tugger is a legacy role, a standout character in a classic musical.”

He added, “Even when I saw the trailer, I got chills down my spine! I thought it was gonna change the world.”

But despite the film bombing at the box office, Derulo will continue his move into acting, “You can’t wait for the perfect moment, cause that might not be your moment. So you’ve just got to go for gold. That’s how I’ll move forward.”

“Cats” was the biggest flop, mostly because of its creepy CGI, of 2019, making only $73.7 million at the box office. It cost $100 million to make.