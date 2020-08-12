‘Vampire Diaries’ Stars Chime In After Teenager’s Weeping Meltdown Over Series Finale Death Goes Viral

Mom Jessica De Pierri took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of her teenage daughter, filmed in the backseat of a car as she watches the series finale of “The Vampire Diaries” on a tablet.

As fans of the show will recall, the finale featured the shocking demise of one of the principal characters, which did not sit well with the teen.

Bursting into tears, the sobbing girl screams, “That’s B.S., I can’t!”

As she continues weeping, her mom has a few choice comments to add.

“I hope you cry like this when I die! Or grandma!” she tells her distraught daughter.

She also adds, “You know he’s alive, right?”

Series star Paul Wesley caught wind of the video, which has already racked up more than 800,000 views.

“Hahaha this is too good!! Give her a hug from me and make sure she knows I am alive and well,” wrote Wesley, adding a praying-hands emoji.

Wesley’s co-star, Ian Somerhalder, also responded.

“I felt the same way kiddo! But then I realized oh wait, I just saw him yesterday… He’s still alive,” Somerhalder wrote, signing off using the name of his “Vampire Diaries” character: “XO Damon.”