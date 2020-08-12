Jane Lynch Remembers Naya Rivera: ‘She Just Blew Everybody Away’

Jane Lynch has fond memories of her late “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera.

Appearing on the “Today” show, the actress spoke about Rivera, who tragically died last month after drowning while out boating with her son on a Southern California lake.

“I think that one of the things that kind of got lost when we were doing the show was what a force she was because there were so many talented people,” Lynch said. “She was one of those people—she wasn’t in every scene, but when she was… she just blew everybody away.”

“I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine. She would do them right off the bat and they would be changing them and she had no problem with it,” Lynch continued.

“My niece Megan was very close with Naya and Megan always said that, with Naya, you felt like somebody had your back. She was somebody who wasn’t going to let anybody mess with you. She was a great advocate and loved the fact that she and Heather Morris had the lesbian relationship on the show and how much that meant to so many young people,” she added. “It’s just gut-wrenching and heart-breaking that she’s gone.”