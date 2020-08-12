Jenna Dewan Admits Breastfeeding Newborn Callum Has Been ‘Really Challenging’

Jenna Dewan has been living in bliss since the birth of baby Callum.

But according to the star, 39, who welcomed 5-month-old Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee, breastfeeding has been “really challenging.”

In an emotional Instagram post, Dewan got real about her struggles with breastfeeding baby number two.

“Ohhh breastfeeding. It’s incredible and it can also be really challenging,” she captioned a stunning photo of herself and baby Callum. “From latching issues, to my son loving one side vs. another, making more milk, when to pump.”

But Dewan, who is also mom to 7-year-old Everly, says, “EVERYTHING was different,” with each child.

“I found myself asking a lot of questions,” she admits, revealing she turned to the Peanut app for help. “There really is no other advice that compares to other moms who have been in exactly the same situation. I always believe that when women come together and share knowledge, we are so powerful.”

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February.