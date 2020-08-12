Michelle Obama Gets Candid About Menopause, Ageing With Podcast Listeners

Michelle Obama is getting real with her new podcast.

The former First Lady of the United States got real about everything between menopause and ageing on the latest episode of her “The Michelle Obama Podcast”, with special guest OB/GYN Dr. Sharon Malone.

“I, too, am a hormone taker, low risk on all the other fronts because I have a very healthy baseline, and, well, I was experiencing hormone shifts because of infertility, having to take shots and all that,” Obama explained, revealing she takes hormones during menopause. “I experienced the night sweats, even in my thirties, and when you think of the other symptoms that come along, just hot flashes! I mean, I had a few before I started taking hormones. I remember having one on Marine 1…I’m dressed, I need to get out, walk into an event, and, literally, it was like somebody put a furnace in my core and turned it on high. Then, everything started melting and I thought, ‘Well this is crazy, I can’t do this!’”

But thankfully, she reveals she has support at home with her husband Barack Obama.

“Barack was surrounded by women in his cabinet, many going through menopause and he could see it. He could see it in somebody because sweat would start pouring, and he’s like, ‘Well, what’s going on,'” she explained. “He didn’t fall apart because he found out there were several women in his staff that were going through menopause. It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, well, turn the air conditioner on.’”

She added, “Because there’s a lot of the functions of day-to-day life when you’re going through menopause that just don’t work. Wearing a suit! There’s a lot of stuff that women need to talk about so some of these cultural norms change.”