Elite Realtors Sell Extravagant Hamptons Homes In Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’

Fans of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” will want to check out the streamer’s upcoming real estate reality show, delivering a similar premise on the opposite coast.

“Million Dollar Beach House” follows a group of top realtors in the Hamptons, following their tumultuous private lives and on-the-the job drama as they compete for lofty commissions while selling some of the most spectacular oceanfront homes the East Coast has to offer.

“‘Million Dollar Beach House’ is a bird’s eye view into the day-to-day life of the Hamptons’ youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings,” notes the official Netflix synopsis.

“With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition,” the synopsis continues. “Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multimillion-dollar properties and not without personal drama between agents. Throughout the series, five brokers hustle from Memorial Day to Labor Day to buy and sell properties for their clients. From appeasing sellers who are unhappy with home staging to cutthroat open houses where agents are going after each other’s clients, ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ has all the views, all the schmooze, and brokers with a lot to lose.”

The six-episode first season of “Million Dollar Beach House” will debut on Wednesday, August 26.