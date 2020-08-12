Watch Toronto Pop-Folk Foursome Wild Rivers Perform ‘Thinking ‘Bout Love’ With ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Recipients

Wild Rivers and Voices of Our City Choir teamed up for a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance.

The folk-pop foursome from Toronto teamed with the San Diego-based “America’s Got Talent” contestants for a stunning cover of Wild Rivers’ “Thinking ‘Bout Love”. The two groups first met on a 2019 writing trip in Southern California.

“It was a special experience singing with the Voices of Our City Choir,” Wild Rivers said of the music video shoot. “They exude positivity in the face of difficult circumstances, and it’s impossible not to be inspired by each and every one of them. Getting to know the choir and singing with them reminded us of the universal power of music.”

“The first time we performed the song, and when the choir started to sing, everyone in the room instantly got chills. It was one of the coolest band experiences we’ve had to date,” the band continued. “We’re honoured that they wanted to sing our song and are beyond thankful that we are able to help support their extraordinary efforts among the homeless community.”

Voices of Our City Choir first captured international attention on the season 15 premiere of “AGT”. Their remarkable performance earned them a Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews.

The new collaboration raises awareness for Voices of Our City Choir‘s charitable efforts supporting homelessness in San Diego. Wild Rivers were originally planning on donating a portion of their ticket sales to the non-profit; however, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed those plans.