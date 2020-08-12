Jonathan Pryce Cast As Prince Philip In Final 2 Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

“The Crown” has cast its third and final Prince Philip.

Deadline has confirmed that actor Jonathan Pryce will be portraying the Duke of Edinburgh in the fifth and sixth seasons of the acclaimed Netflix drama that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pryce, known for his roles in projects ranging from “Game of Thrones” to the 007 thriller “Tomorrow Never Dies”, was reportedly an early favourite to fill the shoes of Tobias Menzies (portrayer of Philip in seasons three and four) and Matt Smith (seasons one and two).

Meanwhile, the Queen was portrayed by Claire Foy in the first two seasons, then by Olivia Colman in the third and upcoming fourth season, with Imelda Staunton announced to portray Her Majesty in the final two seasons.

This isn’t Pryce’s first project for Netflix; last year, he portrayed Pope Francis opposite Anthony Hopkins (as Pope Benedict) in the streamer’s original movie “The Two Popes”.

