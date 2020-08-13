Jonathan Pryce Is ‘Delighted’ To ‘Tackle The Daunting Prospect’ Of Playing Prince Philip In Final 2 Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

“The Crown” has cast its third and final Prince Philip.

Netflix has confirmed to ET Canada that actor Jonathan Pryce will be portraying the Duke of Edinburgh in the fifth and sixth seasons of the acclaimed Netflix drama that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Deadline reported that Pryce, known for his roles in projects ranging from “Game of Thrones” to the 007 thriller “Tomorrow Never Dies”, was an early favourite to fill the shoes of Tobias Menzies (portrayer of Philip in seasons three and four) and Matt Smith (seasons one and two).

Following news of the announcement, the show’s official Twitter account shared a statement from Pryce himself.

“I am delighted to be working with Netflix again,” he said. “The positive experience I had making ‘The Two Popes’ has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip.”

Meanwhile, the Queen was portrayed by Claire Foy in the first two seasons, then by Olivia Colman in the third and upcoming fourth season, with Imelda Staunton announced to portray Her Majesty in the final two seasons.

This isn’t Pryce’s first project for Netflix; last year, he portrayed Pope Francis opposite Anthony Hopkins (as Pope Benedict) in the streamer’s original movie “The Two Popes”.