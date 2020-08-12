Drew Barrymore Shares A Sneak Peek Into Stunning Kitchen While Launching New Cookbook Club

Drew Barrymore has a new cookbook club for all of her foodie fans.

The actress took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to announce the new Drew’s Cookbook Club, while also giving followers an inside look at her stunning retro kitchen.

In the adorable livestream, cookbooks line her kitchen walls proving her passion for cookbooks and all things food-related.

“One of the ways I self-educated myself growing up – because I didn’t go to school – was I became a reader,” Barrymore said in the clip. “I became a vivacious cookbook collector.”

Barrymore was later joined by wellness and compassion activist and vegan cookbook author of Living Lively Haile Thomas, kicking off the first episode of #DrewsCookbookClub.

Thomas talked about her “empowerment” cookbook Living Lively, which not only has dozens of plant-based and gluten-free recipes, but also offers relationship and wellness advice.

Barrymore and Thomas demonstrated how to make matcha ice cubes, before exchanging some of their favourite recipes.

Next up for Barrymore is the premiere of her daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show”, which is set to premiere this fall.