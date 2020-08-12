Blake Shelton Blames Ticket-Sellers For Not Refunding Fans: ‘We Absolutely Cancelled The Tour’

Blake Shelton is trying to help fans who are eager to get their money back.

Shelton’s followers have reached out to the country crooner asking him to formally cancel his Friends and Heroes tour. If a concert is postponed instead of cancelled, some ticket agencies withhold refunding the purchaser. Despite having already cancelled the tour, some ticket-sellers appear to be listing Shelton’s concert dates as “postponed.”

We have addressed this before but you must have missed it. That show along with ALL the rest of the Friends and Heroes tour have been CANCELLED. Not sure who you bought your ticket through but that must be the issue. https://t.co/SDe969QtAb — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

“We have addressed this before but you must have missed it,” Shelton tweeted on Wednesday. “That show along with ALL the rest of the Friends and Heroes tour have been CANCELLED. Not sure who you bought your ticket through but that must be the issue.”

“This is bad, I agree,” Shelton asserted. We in NO WAY want [to] mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. The issue is on that end. This is awful.”

Man… This is bad I agree. We in NO WAY want mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. The issue is on that end. This is awful. https://t.co/evoWGaLZZh — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

Shelton did not point to any single ticket-seller, instead describing the situation as a complicated “web.”

“Hey, guys we are working on this ticket refund thing. There’s a lot of vendors involved and it’s a web for sure and I don’t think it’s any one person’s fault. It’s been a nightmare and confusing year for everyone at every level,” he asserted. “Doing my best to do whatever I can to clear this up. I certainly DO NOT want to be responsible for holding up anyone’s tix refund especially right now!”

That’s where these things get confusing and tricky and out of our hands.. But what’s right is right and that money belongs back in the buyers hands.. Especially in these times. The tour is cancelled. https://t.co/7xurehtP05 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

“That’s where these things get confusing and tricky and out of our hands.. But what’s right is right and that money belongs back in the buyer’s hands.. Especially in these times. The tour is cancelled,” Shelton added. “Bottom line is the tour IS and HAS been cancelled since March… Get your money back people. Let me know on here how it goes over the next few days. This is terrible.”



Shelton, like many other artists, was forced to cancel tour dates in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



That’s a fair point but it was only our first statement while we were scrambling like the rest of the world… Look above the IG post. Cancelled. https://t.co/xKsvXZYUXc pic.twitter.com/1KuM5klTqg — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020

Bottom line is the tour IS and HAS been cancelled since March… Get your money back people. Let me know on here how it goes over the next few days. This is terrible. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 12, 2020