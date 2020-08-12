Sharon Osbourne Says New Biopic With Ozzy Osbourne Won’t Be ‘Squeaky’ Clean Like ‘Hallmark’ Film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne promise their biopic will be far more authentic than “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

The Osbournes dished on their upcoming biopic in an interview with Rolling Stone. The film will focus primarily on Sharon and Ozzy’s relationship and will begin after the musician’s original departure from Black Sabbath.

“We said to go from 1979 to 1996,” Jack Osbourne said. “I can’t say too much, but the film is in active development.”

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” Ozzy added. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her.”

Sharon promised an authentic look at their lives, while also shading the beloved “Bohemian Rhapsody” film about Freddie Mercury.

“[‘Bohemian Rhapsody’] turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard before,” said Sharon. “So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie. They changed the timing [of the story] and everything in it. That’s why it was, like, made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie.”

“Our film will be a lot more real,” Sharon asserted. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”