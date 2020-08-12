Jimmy Kimmel Has The Perfect Clapback Defending ‘Live’ Guest Host Dua Lipa

Jimmy Kimmel may be on vacation, but he’s not taking a break from cracking jokes.

The comedian is on summer holidays from hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and brought in Dua Lipa as a guest host. Sean Hayes, George Lopez and Joel McHale have also stepped in for the host.

After sharing Lipa’s opening monologue to the show’s Instagram, the clip was met with love and positive comments saying that the “Don’t Start Now” singer killed it. But after one troll slammed the Lipa’s jokes, Kimmel clapped back.

“Women still aren’t funny,” the troll wrote.

But Kimmel quickly defended Lipa, “Maybe if one talks to you someday you’ll change your mind.”

During her guest episode, Lipa interview Gwen Stefani.