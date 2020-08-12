2,500 Gather For U.K.’s First Socially Distant Outdoor Major Concert

Sam Fender is setting the standard for the new norm in a world with COVID-19.

Fender hosted the U.K.’s first major outdoor concert with a socially-distant layout.

Sam Fender concert. Photo by David Wala/Shutterstock

Fender performed in front of a crowd 2,500 strong at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle on Tuesday night. The venue boasted 500 separate seating sections for groups of five. Each section was separated with metal barricades.

Van Morrison and Maximo Park have similar shows booked with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Fender could set an example for other countries to follow.

It is a stark contrast from the packed shoulder-to-shoulder performances recently put on by Chase Rice, The Chainsmokers, Smash Mouth and Tech N9ne.