‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Leaves Large Tip For Expecting Mother

“Catfish” host Nev Schulman left a substantial tip for a server who can now pay rent or buy a crib for her incoming baby.

Zulia Reyes told Denver channel news about her interaction with Schulman at a Denver Airport. Reyes, who is pregnant, recognized Schulman sitting at one of her tables and struck up a conversation with the TV personality.

RELATED: Bryan Cranston Reflects On COVID-19 Diagnosis

A mom-to-be is counting her blessings after receiving a generous tip from “Catfish” host @NevSchulman, who has the same birthday as her due date. Nev tipped Zulia Reyes $926 & wrote, "Congrats on your baby girl! “It means the world to my baby and my family" Reyes. pic.twitter.com/MmyKnNqnUK — adigtv (@AdiGTV) August 6, 2020

“He’s like, ‘When are you due?’” Reyes explained. “I told him, ‘Sept. 26′ and he’s like, ‘That’s my birthday!’”

Shulman ended up leaving a $926 tip to represent his birthday and her due date.

“This can’t be happening! This can’t be true. The tip was $926 for my due date, which is Sept. 26,” a visibly emotional Reyes said. “It means the world to my baby and my family… we never expected that ever to happen to us.”

RELATED: Smash Mouth Singer Declares ‘F**k That COVID S**t!’

“It means rent, or it means at least her crib or her stroller is paid for,” she continued. “It makes me so emotional that something like that is taken care of and I don’t have to worry about it.”

Reyes’ husband is out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Reyes herself had been laid off at one point.