Colbie Caillat Announces She And Justin Young Are Leaving Gone West: ‘We Know Ending The Band Was The Right’ Decision

Colbie Caillat will be moving on without Gone West.

Caillat announced on Wednesday that she is leaving the country quartet. Caillat, 35, will no longer be a part of the group she formed with ex-fiance Justin Young, Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy in 2018.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Blames Ticket-Sellers For Not Refunding Fans

“After a lot of thought during this time, Justin and I have decided to leave Gone West. Creative partnerships, especially with friends, are both rewarding and challenging at times, and though this was not an easy decision, we know ending the band was the right one,” Caillat wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “Justin and I are best friends, and will continue to make music together forever.”

“We’re so proud of the music the four of us created together over the past three years,” she adds. “Canyons is an album we truly love and cherish, every song holds so much truth in the experiences we all go through in life. I want to thank all of my fans and all of Gone West’s fans for supporting our music, coming to our shows and everything in between.”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Accidentally Refers To Blake Shelton As Gwen Stefani’s Husband

Caillat and Young announced their separation four months ago. The difficult decision follows five years as an engaged couple and 10-plus years together.

“This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all,” Caillat said at the time. “After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have.”