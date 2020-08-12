Gloria Estefan Remembers ‘Glee’ Co-Star Naya Rivera: ‘I Hope She Is Remembered As A Wonderful Triple Threat’

News of Naya Rivera’s death broke the heart of Gloria Estefan.

Estefan caught up with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy”. Estefan, 62, reflected on the life and career of Rivera, who died on July 8 after accidentally drowning in what was believed to be a rip current.

“Naya was really down to earth and warm and it was a joy to play her mom,” Estefan told Cohen. “She had really amazing singing chops. We were working on music and then she got pregnant. She married and got pregnant. So she got side-tracked in that respect.”

“When I heard what happened, and the baby was on board,” she continued. “Deep down inside as a mom you know that she would have never left that baby along unless something happened to her.”

Estefan hopes Rivera is remembered for her multiple layers of talent as an entertainer.

“I hope she is remembered as a wonderful triple threat,” she expressed. “It’s just such a shame. It broke my heart.”

Estefan also explained why she was not involved in the most recent Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

“These women are in an amazing moment of their careers. I knew they were going to do a fantastic show. I had done it twice already, I thought it was their moment,” she shared. “They did it magnificently and I thought it was a spectacular show. It was really incredible.”

“I’m in a different phase of my life. I’ve been there, done that. It is extremely stressful. If you screw up, you screw up in front of billions of people. I’ve already been through that. It’s not something I want to worry about. I would have had to start back all the way in October or November,” Estefan concluded. ” I wouldn’t have been able to enjoy the holidays. You get in this boot camp mentality.”