Spoilers: ‘America’s Got Talent’: These 5 Acts Are The First To Move To Semifinals

Spoiler Alert: The following article will reveal the results of Wednesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent”. Continue reading at your own risk.

The pressure was on for the first 11 “America’s Got Talent” acts who performed as the show returned this week.

Wednesday’s episode kicked off with sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, ukuleleist Feng E and singing duo Double Dragon as the three acts in danger of being eliminated. Viewers had 30 minutes to save one of the three.

As for the first of five to be going on to the semifinals was singer Archie Williams, whose performance on Tuesday night made Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and guest judge Kelly Clarkson emotional. The second contestant saved was singer Shaquira McGrath, with Roberta Battaglia also heading to the semifinals.

When it came to the bottom three that viewers had to vote for, it was Loudermilk who was saved by the public and made it to the next round.

“I am very happy,” said Vergara, who is known to nervously assist the sword swallower. She jokingly added, “I’m nervous and I don’t know how we’re going to do this. I really don’t know. We’re going to have to figure it.”

“I mean, we’re going to headline a show!” Loudermilk replied.

Judges were then forced to decide between Feng E and Double Dragon as the final act to put through to the semifinals. Clarkson voted for the young ukuleleist, but it was Klum, Vergara and Mandel who chose the sister-duo to move on to the next round.

“Double Dragon, I love the two of you because you have so much energy and I want to be part of your gang,” Klum said, before adding, “My gut says, Double Dragon.”

“I have a little soft spot for these Latina girls,” Vergara said in her verdict, with Mandel adding, “Feng E was great but I’m going for Double Dragon!”

It pays off to impress the judges. @DoubleDragonTw just got the judges save! #AGTResults — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 13, 2020

Season 9 winner magician Mat Franco and season 14 winner Kodi Lee also performed during Wednesday’s episode.

ET spoke with Klum, Vergara and Mandel on Tuesday night about Cowell’s absence from this week’s AGT episodes, and they shared when fans might expect to see the 60-year-old TV personality return following his electric bike accident that resulted in a broken back.

“We have been told he has been recovering tremendously,” Mandel said of Cowell. “I would not count him out before the end of this season.”

“You’re right,” Klum, agreed.

“He’s had a six-hour operation and he is already on his feet, which is above and beyond expectation, so I am thrilled,” Mandel added. “I love the guy, I miss the guy, and my hearts and minds are with him and each and every moment.”

See more below.

