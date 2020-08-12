Katy Perry Continues To Stand By Ellen DeGeneres: ‘I Have Only Ever Had Positive Takeaways’

Katy Perry continues to stand firmly by Ellen DeGeneres’ side amid accusations of a toxic work environment.

Perry is one of the most visible celebrities to have stood up for DeGeneres after “Ellen” was the subject of an internal investigation due to allegations of workplace bullying, racism and sexism. In a new profile published on Wednesday, Perry reasserted her support.

RELATED: Stephen Boss Addresses ‘Ellen’ Drama

“I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Perry told the Los Angeles Times in a profile published on Wednesday, August 12. “I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

In her original tweet, published August 4, Perry acknowledged that she was only speaking from her own experiences.

RELATED: Portia de Rossi Says Wife Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Doing Great’

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” she wrote. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

DeGeneres is expected to return to host season 18 of the program on Sept. 9.