Kodi Lee Returns To ‘AGT’ Stage To Deliver Emotional Performance During Live Results Show

“America’s Got Talent” season 14 winner Kodi Lee returned to the stage for a stunning performance Wednesday.

Lee, an inspirational blind singer with autism, belted out Finneas’ “Break My Heart Again” during the live results show.

RELATED: Singer Kodi Lee Delivers Most Emotional Performance Yet For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Finals

The musician had the judges — Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and guest judge Kelly Clarkson — on their feet, after he showed off his incredible vocal talents behind a piano.

Lee previously headed back to the “AGT: The Champions” stage back in February to sing Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times”.

Wednesday saw singers Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia make it through to the semifinals.

Showman Brett Loudermilk then made it through, before the judges were forced to decide between young ukuleleist Feng E and sister-duo Double Dragon.

See who they picked here.