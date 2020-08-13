Drake Bell Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt Accuses Actor Of Abuse

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt has accused the actor of abuse.

Bell, who strongly denies the claims, started dating Lingafelt in 2006 for around two and a half years.

Lingafelt, now 30, said in a TikTok clip: “First off I’d like to start out by saying, I don’t really care if anyone believes me, as this is my story and my life, and something that I went through.

“It wasn’t until recently that I actually realized that abuse isn’t something that all women have to go through.”

The singer and actress, who goes by the name Jimi Ono, explained how she and Bell started dating when she was 16 years old and homeschooled.

“I moved in with him, I was singing. It wasn’t until about a year when the verbal abuse started,” she shared. “And when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine, and that was what I got.

“It then turned to physical — hitting, throwing, everything.”

“At the pinnacle of it, he drug [sic] me down the stairs of our house on Los Feliz. My face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this,” Lingafelt went on, choosing not to share the photos.

“I don’t even want to get into the underage girls thing,” she added. “I mean I will, but I’m scared.”

Lingafelt then shared further TikTok videos of screenshots of direct messages she’d received, encouraging others to speak up.

She also posted messages from the girl Drake dated after her, Paydin, who claimed she went through the same thing, as well as from a girl, Jillian, whom he’d dated before.

She added on her Instagram Story: “Everyone that really knows me and has been a friend of mine for the past 15 years, knows all too well of the abuse that Drake Bell put me through. I have so many witnesses, I have photos, it was my life. If you don’t believe me, it is clear to me what kind of person you are, and I don’t need that on my side.

“Nobody wants attention from abuse!!!!!!!” Lingafelt continued. “I hope this gives girls the strength to come out about their experiences with him because I know for a fact he has hundreds of victims.”

Drake has since released a statement to Variety, insisting the claims were not true.

He said, “I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video. As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it.

“Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did). I do not know if today’s behavior is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention. But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.”

ET Canada has contacted Bell’s rep for comment.