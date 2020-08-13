Watch James Corden’s Parents React To The ‘WAP’ Video

The reaction video for “WAP” you’ve been waiting for is finally here.

On Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show”, James Corden had his parents watch the raunchy new hit from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Right from the off, Malcolm and Margaret are taken aback by some of the sexual imagery.

They quickly get into the song, with Malcolm commenting on the dancing, “The gyrations are somewhat over-exaggerated.”

As the song finishes, Margaret says, “I don’t know what to make of it, really.”

“Well, it’s boobs and a**, isn’t it?” Malcolm said, astutely observing, “I think that song might have been about sexual intercourse.”